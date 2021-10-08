Antioch Police arrest teen Oakland carjacking suspect following Hwy 4 chase to Brentwood

Causes John Muir Outpatient Center to be evacuated

By Lieutenant Joe Donleavy #6011 Field Services

On Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at approximately 11:38 AM, Antioch Police Department Officers were advised that a vehicle taken during an armed carjacking in Oakland was traveling eastbound on Hwy 4 near Somersville Road in Antioch. Officers quickly located the vehicle and attempted to conduct an enforcement stop on it. The vehicle fled at a high rate of speed, leading officers on a pursuit eastbound on Hwy 4. During the pursuit, the stolen vehicle sideswiped an uninvolved vehicle near Laurel Road. The pursuit ultimately ended in Brentwood, when the suspect fled on foot into John Muir Outpatient Center at 2400 Balfour Road.

The center was evacuated while officers from Antioch PD, Brentwood PD and the Contra Costa Sheriff’s Office conducted a search for the suspect. He was located hiding in a bathroom and was taken into custody without incident. The suspect was identified as a 17-year-old male. He was eventually turned over to the Oakland Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.

PUBLISHER’S NOTE: Apologies for the delay in publishing this. The Herald was traveling over the past week and somehow missed this press release from APD.



Officer & K9 stolen car 09-30-21 APD





Stolen car recovered 09-30-21 APD

