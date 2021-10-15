Antioch High grad, NY Jets football player Isaiah Dunn honored with Key to the City

Announces his foundation will offer “scholarship for standout leadership” to an Antioch High student

By Allen Payton

During a ceremony at Antioch High Eels Stadium, Thursday afternoon, Class of 2017 graduate and New York Jets rookie, Isaiah Dunn, was presented with a Key to the City by Mayor Lamar Thorpe. He was joined by Dunn’s mother, two council members, other officials, coaches, and staff from both the school and city for the presentation before an audience of students, friends and fans.

The 6-foot, 193-pound Dunn was signed by the New York Jets with the biggest contract ever for an undrafted rookie corner. (See related article)

The scholar athlete also ran track at Antioch High, and played for the Oregon State Beavers on a full ride scholarship where he was honored as a two-time, PAC-12 All-Academic Honorable Mention. He graduated in the spring with a degree in human development and family sciences, in his pursuit of becoming a family therapist.

“I’m a Raiders fan,” Principal Louie Rocha shared during his comments. “But now I’m also a Jets fan.”

The Antioch City Council honored Dunn with a proclamation during their meeting, Tuesday night, which Thorpe recited. (See below)

During his remarks the mayor said Dunn played for the Antioch High Panthers on the “Class of 2017 team with Najee Harris”. Thorpe shared some history about the presentation of a key to the city, and that it “comes from medieval times.”

“Isaiah Dunn represents the best that we are and a whole lot more,” he stated.

Thorpe then presented Dunn with a plaque of the Key to the City which was being held by Dallas Ranch Middle School sixth-grader, Elijah Marisett.

Antioch High Head Football Coach John Lucido spoke of Dunn’s “endless hours in the classroom. Sitting in Coach Dudley’s class until 8 or 9 o’clock studying…with his nose in the books. With a little push from Mom.”

“It’s not just on the football field,” he added, speaking to the students in the audience, consisting mainly of this year’s football team.

Lucido then presented Dunn with his own, dirty jersey from his high school years, bringing a smile to Dunn’s face.

“She was coming to class sitting with me and walking the halls” Dunn said of his mother, during his brief speech.

“I’m humbled,” he said. “I plan on giving back to the city that helped me. I’m excited to announce my foundation will be awarding a scholarship for standout leadership in three areas…academics, community service and athletics.”

“Growing up in Antioch…I know it’s a hard environment to be around,” Dunn continued. “Anything is achievable if you put your mind to it.”

Thorpe concluded the ceremony by saying, “These times are important to celebrate our success as a community. This is the true nature and character of who we are as the City of Antioch.”

Then those in the audience greeted and took photos with Dunn who signed autographed photos of himself in his Jets uniform and in action during one of their games, this year.

Rocha mentioned an effort to also present Harris with a Key to the City, as well, but it would have to wait until next spring during the off-season or during the Pittsburg Steelers bye week, this season. But that occurs next week. Dunn was able to be in Antioch because this is the Jets’ bye week, meaning they don’t have a game. Asked if Harris would also be presented with a Key to the City, Thorpe said, “we will see what happens.”

PROCLAMATION PRESENTING

ANTIOCH HIGH SCHOOL GRADUATE AND NEW YORK JETS CORNERBACK

ISAIAH DUNN

WITH A KEY TO THE CITY OF ANTIOCH

OCTOBER 12, 2021

WHEREAS, Isaiah Dunn is a 2017 Antioch High School graduate, and former Panthers football player who made an indelible impression on Antioch’s local landscape, its institutions and the entire community, and continues to inspire audiences with his limitless potential;

WHEREAS, Isaiah Dunn’s primary position was cornerback at Antioch High School, but he also showed signs of versatility and strength as a wide receiver, averaging 18.9 yards per reception during his high school career;

WHEREAS, in his final year at Antioch High School, Isaiah Dunn made eight touchdowns, seven as a receiver, and a 96-yard return as a kick returner for a touchdown against De La Salle on a nationally televised game;

WHEREAS, Isaiah Dunn also made his mark as a sprinter during the off-season on the Antioch High School track and field team in the 100-meter, 200-meter and 400-meter sprints;

WHEREAS, Isaiah Dunn received 10 football scholarship offers before choosing Oregon State University and is proudly celebrated as the first member of his family to be accepted and attend a university, pursuing studies in human development and family sciences as an aspiring family therapist;

WHEREAS, Isaiah Dunn’s career as a defensive back for the Oregon State University Beavers includes starting in 26 of 33 games played with a total of 115 career tackles, 16 pass deflections, 31 forced fumbles and the honor of earning the title of two-time, PAC-12 All-Academic Honorable Mention; and

WHEREAS, Isaiah Dunn recently earned the national distinction of signing the largest ever undrafted free agent contract with the New York Jets shortly after the conclusion of the 2021 NFL Draft.

NOW, THEREFORE, I, LAMAR A. THORPE, Mayor of the City of Antioch, do hereby honor and celebrate the City of Antioch’s son, ISAIAH DUNN, with a

Key to the City, as a true inspiration on and off the field.

OCTOBER 12, 2021



Share this:



Isaiah Dunn Key to City with coaches & principal 101421





Isaiah Dunn Key to City with family 101421





Isaiah Dunn Key to City Principal Louie Rocha speaks 101421





Isaiah Dunn signs autographs 101421





Isaiah Dunn Key to City with officials 101421

