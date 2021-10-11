Antioch Council to consider redistricting, two more cannabis business areas Tuesday

Antioch population grows from 102,372 in 2010 to 115,580 in 2020

By Allen Payton

During their meeting, Tuesday night, Oct. 12, 2021, the Antioch City Council will consider approving two more areas for cannabis business overlay districts, including historic, downtown Rivertown and the Somersville Road area. If approved only retail cannabis businesses would be allowed in the new areas. The regular meeting begins at 7:00 p.m. Cannabis Business Areas ACC101221

In addition, during a special meeting/study session at 5:30 p.m., the council will consider and discuss the criteria, data and process for redrawing the four council districts based on the 2020 Census population figures. The current districts are based on the 2010 Census. Since then, the city has grown from a population of 102,372 to 115,580. That results in the ideal population of 28,895 residents per district with a +/-5% allowed deviation or +/-1,545 people per district. Council Redistricting Study Session ACC101221

The City has hired the same consultant, Karin Mac Donald of Q2 Data & Research who assisted with the 2018 council district formation, as well as the state’s redistricting processes in both 2011 and this year.

