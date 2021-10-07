By Antioch Police Department

After a 19-month hiatus due to Covid-19, the Antioch Police Department is excited to announce the resumption of monthly neighborhood cleanups! The first cleanup is scheduled for Saturday, October 9th from 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM. The meeting spot is Knoll Park, with the cleanup planned for the neighborhood immediately surrounding the park. The date was chosen to coincide with the National Faith & Blue Weekend. To that end, the cleanup is being coordinated with the congregation from The Fellowship Church. We are looking forward to resuming these important neighborhood events and ask anyone that is interested in donating a small amount of their time to come participate with us.



Neighborhood Cleanup APD

