Fundraiser supports efforts to provide hospice and palliative care services

By Cindy Hatton, President & CEO

Hospice East Bay has been caring for patients and their families in our community since 1977. We are proud to be celebrating our 35th annual Tree of Lights. These ceremonies set aside time for families and friends to honor their loved ones through the symbolism of light and the reading of names.

Funds raised by these events help Hospice East Bay provide hospice and palliative care services to everyone in our communities, regardless of their ability to pay. Through your gifts, we also offer additional supportive services and programs, such as music therapy and children’s grief programs, which are not covered by insurance.

I wish to thank the many community groups that make these events so special and unique. A special thank you to Rudney Associates for their ongoing support as a Sustaining Light Sponsor.

This year, we are hoping to see you in person at a ceremony near you. However, due to growing concerns about the Delta variant, we may need to hold these events virtually once again. I hope you will join us either way and gather with others to remember or honor someone special in your life.

About

Hospice East Bay provides compassionate end-of-life care to terminally ill patients, while offering emotional, spiritual, and grief support for the entire family. As a not-for-profit organization, we accept all medically qualified patients, regardless of their insurance status or ability to pay. Proceeds from our thrift shoppes support the programs of Hospice East Bay.



Share this:



Hospice Tree of Lights 2021 schedule





Hospice Tree of Lights photo

