One suspect still at large; shooting causes nearby Park Middle School locked down temporarily

By Antioch Police

On Tuesday, Sept. 28, 202, at 10:53 AM, Antioch Police Department Dispatch received multiple phone calls of a shooting in progress at the Antioch Water Treatment Plant at 401 Putnam Street. While officers were in route to that location, additional callers reported an armed robbery that had just occurred at a business in the 2200 block of A Street. Officers eventually learned that three males robbed the business on A Street at gunpoint and then fled in a black sedan. A victim of the initial robbery chased after the suspects in his vehicle, when the suspects began shooting at him. The victim followed the suspect vehicle into the water treatment plant, where further shots were fired.

The three suspects fled on foot through the water treatment plant to Lone Tree Way, where two of them were apprehended by Antioch Police Officers. Park Middle School was placed on lockdown for approximately 30 minutes while officers conducted an extensive search of the area for the third suspect. At no point was there any indication that the suspects were ever on school grounds. No one was injured as a result of the gunfire, and it appears the suspects inadvertently ended up in the water treatment plant as they were trying to flee from the pursuing victim.

All of the stolen property, along with two firearms, were recovered by officers on scene. One subject, Isaiah Taylor, age 22, was booked into County Jail for armed robbery and assault with a deadly weapon. The 17-year-old male suspect was booked into Juvenile Hall for armed robbery and assault with a deadly weapon. The third suspect was described as a young black male wearing a black hooded sweatshirt. That suspect is still outstanding.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.



