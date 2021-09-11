Tips and reminders for voting safely in the September 14th Recall Election

By Dawn Kruger, Civic Outreach/Engagement Specialist, Contra Costa County Clerk-Recorder-Elections Department

The Contra Costa Elections Division would like to remind residents that the Division is taking great steps to make sure that voting in the September 14th Recall Election is as safe as possible. Health officials have said that voting by mail is the safest option. Voters are encouraged to return their ballot by mail postmarked on or before Election Day or drop their ballot off at one of the County’s 36 official drop boxes.

“For everyone’s safety, we are urging voters to vote by mail and to reserve in-person voting for those that require in-person services,” said Clerk-Recorder-Registrar Deborah Cooper, the County’s top Elections Official. “Voting by mail protects voters, poll workers and our volunteers by limiting personal contact. In person voting locations will follow health protocols, which may cause delays and lines due to social distancing. The easiest and fastest way to vote in this election is to cast the ballot that we sent to you returning it by mail or into one of our official ballot boxes located throughout the County.”

In-Person Services

If you need in-person services to cast your ballot, Contra Costa County residents have early voting options at eight Regional Early Voting sites throughout the county as of Friday, September 10th.

All registered Contra Costa voters will be able to vote at any of the locations, which will be open Monday September 13 from 11 am to 7 pm.

The sites are:

Ambrose Community Center, 3105 Willow Pass Rd., Bay Point

Antioch Community Center, 4703 Lone Tree Way, Antioch

Brentwood Community Center, 35 Oak St., Brentwood

El Cerrito City Hall, 10890 San Pablo Ave., El Cerrito

Fair Oaks Church, 1925 Risdon Rd., Concord

Hyatt House Pleasant Hill, 2611 Contra Costa Blvd., Pleasant Hill

Richmond Memorial Auditorium, 403 Civic Center Plaza, Richmond

San Ramon Valley United Methodist Church, 902 Danville Blvd., Alamo

Polling Places

Polling places will be open on Election Day, Tuesday September 14 from 7am to 8 pm. Please check the back of your Voter Information Guide for your polling place or go to our website and check “My Voting Information”.

Additional Drop-off Options

In addition to the Official Drop Boxes and Regional Voting Center sites, vote-by-mail ballots can also be dropped off at the Elections Division “Pop-up” Trailer locations on Monday September 13 at the following sites during the following times:

Monument Crisis Center, 1990 Market St., Concord 9 am-10:30 am

Contra Costa College, 2600 Mission Bell Dr., San Pablo 11 am-1:30 pm

Richmond Civic Center, 450 Civic Center Plaza, Richmond 2 pm-3:30 pm

Drive through drop off will be available at the The Clerk-Recorder-Elections Offices on Saturday September 11th from 10 am-3 pm, Monday September 13th from 9 am-5pm and on Election day, September 14th from 7 am-8 pm.

Conditional Voter Registration

If you missed the voter registration deadline, you can still register and vote in person using Conditional Voter Registration. It is a one-stop opportunity to register and cast your ballot and is available at our office-555 Escobar Street in Martinez, Regional Early Voting sites, and all polling places on Election Day.

Accessible Voting Equipment and Additional Language Access

Official ballots and voting instructions are printed in English, Spanish and Chinese. Voting equipment with accessible features are available at every in-person voting location for voters who may need assistance due to a disability. Additional language resources are available through accessible vote by mail and ballot translation guides available online and at in person voting location.

Be Prepared

It helps to come prepared. Bring your Sample Ballot or Voter Information Guide to help you make your selections. Copies are also available at the polls and information is available online.

Leave the T-Shirts, Buttons, and Hats at Home

Please remember that voters have the right to cast a ballot free from intimidation or distraction. Electioneering, including wearing anything with a campaign slogan on it, is prohibited within 100 feet of any in-person voting location. Anyone wearing such campaign slogans will be asked to remove or cover them while they are in the voting location. Please help our poll workers by respecting the non-partisan nature of the voting locations.

Follow Safety Procedures

Protect your health and the health of other voters and election workers at voting locations by taking the following precautions:

VOTING LOCATION SAFETY CHECKLIST

For more information on voting options for the Recall Election, visit www.cocovote.us or call 925.335.7800.



Share this:



Newsom Recall election Vote





Tips for voting safely in the Sept 14th Recall Election

