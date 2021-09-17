Chase Center Venue Entry Vaccination Requirements

Fans Ages 12 And Older Must Provide Proof Of Full Vaccination

Every person entering Chase Center must produce either proof of a full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test that was administered within 48 hours prior to the game.

Fans who can provide proof of full vaccination do not need to produce a negative COVID-19 test, unless they are seated within 15 feet of the court. Additionally, fully-vaccinated fans will have the opportunity to purchase tickets in designated vaccination sections of the arena bowl.

Fans ages 18 and older who are fully vaccinated (two weeks removed from their final dose) are encouraged to download the free CLEAR app and utilize the Health Pass feature, where they can securely add their proof of vaccination in multiple ways, including scanning their SMART QR code from the California Immunization Registry, linking directly to a vaccine provider in CLEAR’s nationwide network, or by uploading their CDC-issued vaccine card. Upon arriving at Chase Center, fans will be asked to show their CLEAR Health Pass at arena entry points.

Fans ages 12 and older who have a medical or religious exemption will be asked to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test, administered within 72 hours of the event start time. To show proof of a negative test, fans are asked to download CLEAR via their mobile device, where they can securely link their test result to generate a Health Pass, which they will be required to show for entry into Chase Center.

Until further notice, all guests and employees in Chase Center must adhere to the City and County of San Francisco Department of Public Health mask mandate, which requires all individuals to wear a mask at all times unless actively eating or drinking.

For fans who have not already been vaccinated, the Warriors and Chase Center encourage them to do so. Fans can visit http://kp.org/covid to view a list of COVID -19 vaccination locations. For more information, fans are encouraged to visit kp.org/covidvaccine.

Fans who need to take a COVID-19 test within 48 hours prior to tip-off have three options to do so:

The Warriors are offering COVID-19 molecular test pick-up locations throughout the Bay Area. At no cost to the fan, those who wish can pick up their Lucira Health molecular COVID-19 test the day before any home game, at one of two locations (Chase Center or the Warriors’ Oakland Facility). For more information, fans can click here.

The Warriors will be providing, at no cost to the fan, on-site COVID-19 molecular tests, in collaboration with Lucira Health. Fans who wish to arrive at Chase Center early to take a self-administered on-site COVID-19 test can sign up to do so after purchasing their game tickets.

The Warriors and Chase Center will accept non-Lucira COVID-19 PCR-quality tests. Fans must demonstrate a negative test via their CLEAR Health Pass. Tests must be taken within 48 hours prior to the game’s tip-off time, and fans must take a test from one of the pre-approved testing providers. More information, including the list of approved testing providers, can be accessed HERE.

Per California State Department of Public Health guidelines that were announced on April 2, Chase Center can accommodate fans based on the venue’s plan to require all fans and personnel to produce either proof of a full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test. The Chase Center fan capacity allowance is subject to the State’s physical distancing requirements, and the actual percentage of fan capacity that will be permitted on a per game basis may vary based on local health approval and subsequent guidance issued by the State and the County.

