Stand Down on the Delta planned for this weekend postponed until next June due to COVID-19

Semi-annual veterans support event at fairgrounds in Antioch will be replaced by Stand-Up on the Delta 2022

By Gerald “J.R.” Wilson, Jr., CEO & President, Delta Veterans Group Board of Directors

The Delta Veterans Group (DVG) Board of Directors, with deep sadness, had made the decision to postpone Stand Down on the Delta for 2021. The Board of Directors did not make this decision alone, but with the recommendation and guidance of the Department of Veterans Affairs Health to include our local Medical VA Outpatient Clinic in Martinez, Contra Costa County Health Department as well as our community partners.

The event to support local veterans has been held every other year, during odd-numbered years, at the Contra Costa Event Park (fairgrounds) in Antioch. During even-numbered years, a similar event is held at the Alameda County Fairgrounds in Pleasanton.

The DVG Board has elected to conduct a “Stand-Up on the Delta 2022” and has secured the Contra Costa County Fairgrounds for May 31 through June 8, 2022. The Stand-Up on the Delta will take place June 3-5, 2022, a three-day event.

Although Stand-Up on the Delta will be different than a traditional Stand Down event, it will provide many services that our veterans in the Bay Area need. This event will be opened to all veterans and will have service providers from our four-core areas (Health, Employment, Housing and Education). We still plan on having our “Fishing on the Delta”, Roller Skating, Car Show, Animal Care, Clothing, Legal Aid, Veteran Information Seminars, Veteran Legislative Seminars, Barbers, Bands, DMV, Health Fair, Dental, Vision and other essential services. The main difference is that there will be no overnight housing and the Stand-Up will be held every day from 8 AM to 6 PM.

The VA, on a national scale, has decided to step away from supporting 52 Stand Downs throughout the country, this year. As we watched the COVID-19 numbers increase daily, including among those who have been vaccinated, we became extremely concerned for the safety of our volunteers and veterans. Many of our service organizations and individual volunteers have informed us they would be unable to attend due to the increase in COVID-19 cases affecting their safety and the safety of their employees.

If you are a volunteer, watch your email in the late winter / early spring of 2022. We will be adding new time slots to reflect the new dates. The email will let you know when the website is ready for volunteer sign ups.

If you are a vendor or a service provider, we ask that you understand this was not an easy decision to postpone the Stand Down. We hope that you will keep in contact with your coordinator and accept our invitation to join us in June 2022 for “Stand Up on the Delta”.

If you are a veteran that has registered as a “Participant” we ask that you continue to stay safe, and we will continue to work with you towards Stand Up on the Delta (June 3-5, 2022) and your continuing journey.

We plan to hold our Stand Up on the Delta 2022 meetings, beginning in early in 2022, for a successful return to what we do best – providing “a Hand Up, not a Hand-Out” to all of our Veterans.

Hope to see you all safe and healthy in 2022!

Allen Payton contributed to this report.



Share this: