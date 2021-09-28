QuickStop store closes in Sycamore Square will reopen as new brand

By Allen Payton

Less than two months after Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe held a press conference in the Sycamore Square shopping center blaming the businesses and property owner, there for attracting crime to the center, the anchor tenant, QuikStop has closed. The convenience store, located at the corner of Sycamore Drive and L Street, had been in business for two generations serving the neighborhood for almost 30 years. (See related article)

At that time, Thorpe said, “I’m prepared to declare this site a public nuisance and require owners to take the necessary steps to mitigate issues that make it easy for criminal activity to occur on private property.”

Owner, Gorev Maahi Chauhan whose father first opened the business, said, “we closed on the 20th.”

“QuikStop ended their term,” he explained as the reason. “They already told us in January they were going to close the location.”

However, that’s not the end of the story or the store, as it’s just temporary and won’t remain closed.

“We are in contract to open it as something else,” Chauhan stated.

He said they “expect to reopen within a week to 10 days and rebrand the store.”



