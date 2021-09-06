Police seek suspects in shooting of three in Antioch Sunday evening

By Sgt. Josh Evans #5257, Field Services Bureau, Antioch Police Department

On September 6, 2021, at approximately 5:27 p.m., Antioch Police officers were dispatched to the report of a shooting in the area of Eagleridge Drive and Asilomar Drive. Initial information was that one adult male (18 years old) had been shot in the leg, however, when officers arrived on scene, they located an additional adult male (19 years old) and an adult female (19 years old) who also had gunshot wounds to their legs.

The three victims, all from Antioch, were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and are in stable condition. The suspects in this incident, wanted for assault with a deadly weapon, were not located and the motive for the shooting remains unknown at this time. As of this writing, the case remains under active investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441 or you may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.



