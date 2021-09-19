By Eddie Willis, Planner, East Bay Regional Park District

Greetings, park supporters:

I am excited to announce that East Bay Regional Park District and East Contra Costa County Habitat Conservancy will be hosting a free, on-site OPEN HOUSE EVENT at the former Roddy Ranch Golf Course in Antioch the morning of Saturday, September 25. This is an opportunity to see the site in-person, walk along a section of former golf cart paths, and learn about park planning efforts, design ideas, and habitat restoration for the future Regional Park. Capacity is limited, so registration is required . Face coverings and/or social distancing may also be required per local health orders.

When: Saturday, September 25*, 2021 from 9:30am – 11:30am

*If September 25 is canceled due to wildfire smoke or other issue, an alternate date of Saturday, October 9 will be offered.

Where: Former Roddy Ranch Golf Course at 1 Tour Way, Antioch (entrance off Deer Valley Road)

Registration required: visit [t.ly/4Axy]t.ly/4Axy or call 1-888-EBPARKS (1-888-327-2757) and reference program #41871

Please pass this invitation along to any community members, civic leaders, family, or friends you think may be interested in learning about the new park. For general questions, I can be contacted at ewillis@ebparks.org.

Thank you for supporting your Regional Parks!



