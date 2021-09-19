Open House at Roddy Ranch for new regional park Saturday, Sept. 25
By Eddie Willis, Planner, East Bay Regional Park District
Greetings, park supporters:
I am excited to announce that East Bay Regional Park District and East Contra Costa County Habitat Conservancy will be hosting a free, on-site OPEN HOUSE EVENT at the former Roddy Ranch Golf Course in Antioch the morning of Saturday, September 25. This is an opportunity to see the site in-person, walk along a section of former golf cart paths, and learn about park planning efforts, design ideas, and habitat restoration for the future Regional Park. Capacity is limited, so registration is required. Face coverings and/or social distancing may also be required per local health orders.
When: Saturday, September 25*, 2021 from 9:30am – 11:30am
*If September 25 is canceled due to wildfire smoke or other issue, an alternate date of Saturday, October 9 will be offered.
Where: Former Roddy Ranch Golf Course at 1 Tour Way, Antioch (entrance off Deer Valley Road)
Registration required: visit [t.ly/4Axy]t.ly/4Axy or call 1-888-EBPARKS (1-888-327-2757) and reference program #41871
Please pass this invitation along to any community members, civic leaders, family, or friends you think may be interested in learning about the new park. For general questions, I can be contacted at ewillis@ebparks.org.
Thank you for supporting your Regional Parks!
