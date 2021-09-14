Man in stolen truck from Antioch leads CHP on wrong-way pursuit, arrested Tuesday

By CHP Golden Gate Division Air Operations

On the morning of September 14 2021, CHP airplane A-31 was returning to the Napa airport, when it’s onboard sensors detected a stolen vehicle in the Antioch area due to a LoJack stolen vehicle recovery system that utilizes GPS to locate users’ vehicles. A-31 began a search of the area, eventually locating the vehicle on city streets. (See video)

When ground units were requested to make an enforcement stop, the truck fled at a high rate of speed. The driver drove wrong way on surface streets and the freeway, entering Hwy 4 at the eastbound Hillcrest Avenue offramp. He exited the freeway on the eastbound onramp at Lone Tree Way, crossed under the overpass and re-entered westbound Hwy 4 in the correct direction. The driver then exited at Loveridge Road in Pittsburg. At one point, the truck became lodged on railroad tracks just north of the Antioch-Pittsburg Hwy aka W. 10th Street.

Eventually the occupants fled from the vehicle in a residential neighborhood and A-31 was able to track the driver to a backyard where he was apprehended.

Allen Payton contributed to this report.



