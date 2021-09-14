«
Man in stolen truck from Antioch leads CHP on wrong-way pursuit, arrested Tuesday

Stolen Antioch truck heads the wrong way on the eastbound Hillcrest Avenue offramp of Hwy 4 on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. CHP video screenshot.

By CHP Golden Gate Division Air Operations

Stolen truck on railroad tracks in Pittsburg on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. CHP video screenshot.

On the morning of September 14 2021, CHP airplane A-31 was returning to the Napa airport, when it’s onboard sensors detected a stolen vehicle in the Antioch area due to a LoJack stolen vehicle recovery system that utilizes GPS to locate users’ vehicles. A-31 began a search of the area, eventually locating the vehicle on city streets. (See video)

When ground units were requested to make an enforcement stop, the truck fled at a high rate of speed. The driver drove wrong way on surface streets and the freeway, entering Hwy 4 at the eastbound Hillcrest Avenue offramp. He exited the freeway on the eastbound onramp at Lone Tree Way, crossed under the overpass and re-entered westbound Hwy 4 in the correct direction. The driver then exited at Loveridge Road in Pittsburg. At one point, the truck became lodged on railroad tracks just north of the Antioch-Pittsburg Hwy aka W. 10th Street.

Driver and occupants flee stolen trucks on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. CHP video screenshot.

Eventually the occupants fled from the vehicle in a residential neighborhood and A-31 was able to track the driver to a backyard where he was apprehended.

Allen Payton contributed to this report.

 

