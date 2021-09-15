By Gail Murray

Contra Costa County has many high fire danger areas. How will you know when to evacuate? If the power is out, will you be able to use your mobile phone? How can you keep wildfire smoke out of your home?

These and other questions will be the focus of “Wildfires…Be Prepared!” on Thursday, September 16 from 4:00 to 5:30 p.m. on Zoom. The program, sponsored by the Contra Costa County Library and the League of Women Voters of both Diablo Valley and West Contra Costa County, will feature a panel of experts to provide information and answer your questions:

State Senator Nancy Skinner, funding programs available for wildfire preparation;

Assistant Chief Fire Marshall Chris Bachman, how communities can prepare for fire dangers;

PG&E leader Mark Van Gorder, plans for Public Safety Power Shutoffs;

United Policyholders’ Emily Rogan, how homeowners and renters can prepare for long-term recovery from a fire.

The panel will be moderated by Brentwood City Council Member Karen Rarey.

Learn what a FireWise Council is and how the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) can provide neighborhood communications.

To attend, sign up at the link below:

https://ccclib.bibliocommons.com/events/search/fq=program:(5de8289be1818724000d8cbe)/event/610583113495192a0017d7e1

Check for dates and times when the program will be available afterwards for broadcast on CCTV.



