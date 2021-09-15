«
»

League of Women Voters to hold online panel discussion on “Wildfires…Be Prepared!” Thursday, Sept. 16

By Gail Murray

Contra Costa County has many high fire danger areas.  How will you know when to evacuate? If the power is out, will you be able to use your mobile phone? How can you keep wildfire smoke out of your home?

These and other questions will be the focus of “Wildfires…Be Prepared!” on Thursday, September 16 from 4:00 to 5:30 p.m. on Zoom.  The program, sponsored by the Contra Costa County Library and the League of Women Voters of both Diablo Valley and West Contra Costa County, will feature a panel of experts to provide information and answer your questions:

  • State Senator Nancy Skinner, funding programs available for wildfire preparation;
  • Assistant Chief Fire Marshall Chris Bachman, how communities can prepare for fire dangers;
  • PG&E leader Mark Van Gorder, plans for Public Safety Power Shutoffs;
  • United Policyholders’ Emily Rogan, how homeowners and renters can prepare for long-term recovery from a fire.

The panel will be moderated by Brentwood City Council Member Karen Rarey.

Learn what a FireWise Council is and how the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) can provide neighborhood communications.

To attend, sign up at the link below:

https://ccclib.bibliocommons.com/events/search/fq=program:(5de8289be1818724000d8cbe)/event/610583113495192a0017d7e1

Check for dates and times when the program will be available afterwards for broadcast  on CCTV.

Share this:
Share this page via Email Share this page via Stumble Upon Share this page via Digg this Share this page via Facebook Share this page via Twitter

the attachments to this post:


LOWV wildfirescommconv


This entry was posted on Wednesday, September 15th, 2021 at 9:28 pm and is filed under Community, Fire. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

No Comments so far.

Leave a Reply