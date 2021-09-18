Kaiser’s Medicare plan receives highest rating for the 6th year

NCQA rated Kaiser Permanente Northern California among highest for consumer experience, prevention, and treatment

By Antonia Ehlers, PR and Media Relations, Kaiser Permanente Northern California

OAKLAND, CA – For the sixth year, Kaiser Permanente Northern California’s Medicare health plan is rated 5 out of 5 stars, making it the highest rated plan in the region – and among the highest rated in the country.

In the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) Health Plan Ratings 2021, published today, Kaiser Permanente’s Medicare health plan in Northern California received 5 stars and its commercial health plan received 4.5 stars. Kaiser Permanente’s Southern California region received the same ratings – making the two plans among the highest rated in California and the nation.

“Kaiser Permanente continues to be recognized nationally for what matters most to our members and patients: high quality care and exceptional service,” said Carrie Owen Plietz, FACHE, president of Kaiser Permanente’s Northern California region. “We are proud to be a leader in health care delivery and these ratings, which are so consistent over time, demonstrate our commitment to putting our patients and their health at the center of all we do.”

“This recognition is a tribute to the dedication and expertise of our highly-skilled physicians, nurses, and staff,” said Richard S. Isaacs, MD, FACS, CEO and executive director of The Permanente Medical Group. “Through our innovative, personalized, and technologically advanced approach to health care, we continue to transform care delivery while having a positive and often life-changing impact on the health and well-being of our members and patients.”

NCQA analyzed over 1,000 health plans in the nation – private, Medicare, Medicaid – for quality and service. Only 17 health plans in the country, or about 1.6 percent, were rated 5 out of 5 stars. In all, Kaiser Permanente has six of those highest rated plans.

NCQA is a national, private not-for-profit organization that surveys health plans for performance in a wide range of clinical service measures including consumer experience, prevention and treatment. All Kaiser Permanente health plans were rated 4 stars or higher. For the sixth year in a row, all Kaiser Permanente Medicare health plans were rated highest (or tied for the highest) in the areas they serve. Kaiser Permanente serves more than 12.5 million members in eight states and the District of Columbia.

The NCQA’s Health Insurance Plan Ratings are based on combined scores for health plans in Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set®, commonly called HEDIS; the Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems®, or CAHPS; and NCQA Accreditation standards scores.

The ratings and methodology are posted on the NCQA’s website at www.ncqa.org.

About Kaiser Permanente

Kaiser Permanente is committed to helping shape the future of health care. We are recognized as one of America’s leading health care providers and not-for-profit health plans. Founded in 1945, Kaiser Permanente has a mission to provide high-quality, affordable health care services and to improve the health of our members and the communities we serve. We currently serve almost 12.5 million members in 8 states and the District of Columbia. Care for members and patients is focused on their total health and guided by their personal Permanente Medical Group physicians, specialists, and team of caregivers. Our expert and caring medical teams are empowered and supported by industry-leading technology advances and tools for health promotion, disease prevention, state-of-the-art care delivery, and world-class chronic disease management. Kaiser Permanente is dedicated to care innovations, clinical research, health education, and the support of community health. http://about.kaiserpermanente.org



