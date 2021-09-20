Householder faces no-confidence vote of Antioch school district staff as vote to remove her as board president on Wednesday meeting agenda

By Allen Payton

Embattled Antioch School Board president, Ellie Householder faces both another vote to remove her from her appointed position during Wednesday night’s regular board meeting, as well as a vote of no-confidence by the district’s faculty, classified staff and management employees. Ballots were sent out over the weekend, the Herald learned on Monday. (See agenda)

The board vote to remove her as president was first requested by Trustee Mary Rocha and appeared on the Sept. 8 meeting agenda. But during that meeting, Householder said the item was placed on the agenda without her knowledge, and unilaterally removed it, which she didn’t have the authority to do.

In spite of Householder’s action, Rocha still made the motion to remove her as board president and it failed on a 2-3 vote, with just Rocha and Trustee Gary Hack voting in favor.

It was later reported that Householder was provided a draft meeting agenda, which she, Board Vice President Dr. Clyde Lewis, Superintendent Stephanie Anello and other district staff reviewed before publicly issuing the final version. The final agenda also included three items Householder added to the same section as the item for the vote to remove her. (See related article)

This time, the vote to remove Householder as board president was requested by both Rocha and Hack.

Wednesday’s meeting begins at 7:00 p.m.

Meeting Information

Closed Session: 6:15 p.m.

Open Session: 7:00 p.m.

The meeting will be livestreamed and can be viewed at https://youtu.be/RuWzzzZB_lA. Persons wishing to make a public comment can submit their comments until 4:00 p.m. on the day of the meeting. Comments can be submitted via an online form at https://tinyurl.com/ausd-public-comment-card or by email to kelliecavallaro@antiochschools.net. Comments received by 4:00 p.m. will be read to the public during the meeting.

Pursuant to the Americans with Disability Act, persons with a disability who require a disability-related modification or accommodation in order to participate in a meeting, including auxiliary aides or services, may request such modification or accommodation from the Superintendent’s Office at 925-779-7500 ext. 51000 or FAX 925-779-7509. A notification of 48 hours prior to the meeting will enable the district staff to make reasonable arrangements to assure accessibility to the meeting.



AUSD vs. Ellie Householder





Householder FB announcement re 9-21-21 Special Board Mtg

