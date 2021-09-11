Fatal Highway 4 multi-vehicle crash in Antioch claims life of Discovery Bay man Friday

By CHP – Contra Costa

Friday afternoon at about 1:38 pm, Contra Costa CHP was advised of a four-vehicle crash on Hwy-4 westbound, east of Hillcrest Avenue. Upon emergency personnel and CHP arrival, it was determined that four vehicles were involved. (A black Chevrolet Tahoe, a white Infiniti G37, a grey Toyota Corolla, and a white semi-truck trailer.)

It appears that the driver of the Infiniti drove between the semi-truck and the Chevrolet Tahoe and collided into the side of the Tahoe. The driver of the Tahoe (56-year-old male from Discovery Bay) lost control and veered the Tahoe across all lanes to the right side of the road and crashed into the guard rail. Then subsequently careened off the guard rail and back into the lanes where it was struck by the semi-truck, and then continued across the lanes towards the center divider, where it was then struck by the Toyota Corolla. Tragically the 56-year-old male driver from the Tahoe sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. No other drivers from the other vehicles involved were transported to any hospital. The Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Coroner’s Office will be handling the release of identity of the deceased male.

Alcohol or drugs are not suspected to be a factor in this collision. This collision is still under investigation. If anyone witnessed it or the events leading up to it and have not yet spoken with CHP, please contact Contra Costa CHP in Martinez, (925) 646-4980.



CHP Fatality News Alert

