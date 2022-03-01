Contra Costa Aviation Advisory Committee opening

Application deadline Sept. 30

Contra Costa County (County) is accepting applications for the upcoming Member at Large opening on the Aviation Advisory Committee (AAC). The term begins March 1, 2022, upon appointment by the Airport Committee, and expires on February 28, 2025. Residents of and/or employees in Contra Costa County are eligible to fill this position to represent all County stakeholders in matters related to Buchanan Field and Byron Airports.

The AAC serves as an advisory group to the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors (Board) to provide advice and recommendations to the Board on aviation matters related to the Contra Costa County Airports. The AAC typically meets once per month on the second Thursday of the month at 10:00 a.m., in person or via Zoom during the pandemic at either Buchanan Field or Byron Airport.

Application forms can be obtained from the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors by calling (925) 655-2000 or at: https://www.contracosta.ca.gov/3418/Appointed-Bodies-Committees-Commissions. Applications should be submitted online or returned to the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors, County Administration Building, 1025 Escobar Street, 1st Floor, Martinez, CA 94553, no later than 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 30, 2021. Applicants should plan to be available for public/Zoom interviews, tentatively scheduled for December 8, 2021 at 11:00 am at the Airports Committee Meeting.

For more information on the Contra Costa County Airports or the AAC visit us at www.ContraCostaCountyAirports.org or by calling (844) Fly-ToUs or (844) 359-8687.

CONTACT: Keith Freitas at (844) 359-8687, or via email at: airport.team@airport.cccounty.us



CCC logo & airport signs

