Ascend awards $4,000 in its first employee scholarships

Union City, CA: Ascend Rehab Services, Inc. awarded its first ever Employee Scholarships on August 26, 2021. In total, the Scholarship Program awarded $4,000 this year to seven (7) employees to assist them in furthering their personal and professional growth. Through this Scholarship Program, Ascend is investing in the growth of its staff by empowering them to learn new skills, resources, therapy techniques, and technologies through various courses and training.

“As our company has grown, it is very important for us to give back and support our staff however we can,” said SwatiShah, Founder of Ascend. “We are driven by a culture of giving, and I am really happy that we are in a place where we can do more for our amazing team. If our staff has the latest training, they are better equipped to help the children we serve.”

The decision to create the Scholarships shows Ascend’s continued commitment to helping and supporting its employees as they pursue their education and career and at the same time providing the highest quality therapy services to the communities.

“I’m very grateful to be chosen for this opportunity by Ascend,” said one of the scholarship winners Moises Meneses, M.S., CCC-SLP. “It’s great to be supported in furthering one’s learning, which in turn, will improve the quality of services we provide to the families and children we serve.”

An independent panel selected the winners based on the value the scholarship request provides to the community and families that Ascend serves as well to the Ascend team members. “I have learned to accept recognition, appreciation, thank-you and praise for my contributions, and grown in pride for the way Ascend treats its clients and staff,” saidElena Bunnell, OTR/L, one of the Scholarship Selection Committee members. “This is the first year of offering staff members scholarship funds for continuing education. I am so pleased that I was asked to be on the selection committee and hold each recipient and future recipient in highest regard.”

Ascend will continue its Scholarship Program each year and support its employees in their growth.

About Ascend: Ascend Rehab Services, Inc. is a purpose-driven company that prides in providing exceptionalOccupational, Speech, Physical, and Infant Developmental therapy services to infants, children, and school-aged kids. Ascend serves over 6,000 children and families in the greater San Francisco Bay Area through providing services in its three clinics, various school districts, families’ homes, and in the two pre-inclusion, community-based pre-schools. Ascend recently opened its fourth location in Antioch, CA, as well as expanded its services toSouthern California.

