By Lieutenant D. Bittner #3252, Community Policing Bureau, Antioch Police Department

On Tuesday, Sept. 28, 21 at approximately 5:00 am, the APD SWAT Team assisted the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in the service of two search and arrest warrants. The first search/arrest warrant was served in the 300 block of West 20th Street for Juan Manriquez (20 years old) and the second location was at the Twin Creeks Apartments, 1111 James Donlon Boulevard for Anthony Smith (28 years old) at 6:15 am.

Both of these subjects were wanted on a variety of firearm related charges. Investigators located illegal assault rifle parts, conversion kits and manufacturing tools at the West 20th Street house. Investigators located an illegal handgun with a fully automatic switch and ammunition at the James Donlon apartment. Both subjects were arrested without incident.

According not localcrimenews.com, Manriquez was also arrested by Antioch Police on July 18, 2020 for being an addict in possession of a firearm, and carrying “a loaded firearm while in a class prohibiting possession.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.

Allen Payton contributed to this report.



