Deadline for discount tickets Sept. 26

By Wayne Steffen

Enjoy an entertaining and delicious evening on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at the Holy Rosary Church Dominican Hall at 1313 A St., Antioch, CA. An Old West themed, murder mystery show will be presented by Caught in the Act Theater. Dinner includes main dishes of BBQ chicken and pulled pork with appetizers, sides, and dessert. Prizes will be awarded for the best detectives and best costumes.

Prices are $65 through September 26, 2021 and $75 beginning September 27, 2021. Reservations are available on-line at: https://knights-of-columbus-108281.square.site or by calling Bill Fraser 925.822.5594

Council #3265 in Antioch, CA is one of 17,000 Knights of Columbus councils that make up the world’s largest Catholic fraternal service organization. Founded in 1882 to assist working-class and immigrant Catholics in the United States, today the approximately two million members of the Knights put their faith into action through a broad range of charitable causes locally, nationally and internationally with financial contributions and hands-on service.



Caught in the ACT Show KoC3265 2021menu

