Antioch Council, police department, others honor outgoing Police Chief Brooks, offers his final remarks to staff, community

Takes final walk from APD Facility as staff members line up to say good-bye; Torres-Walker absent from council meeting during time they honored Brooks

By Allen Payton

During their meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, the Antioch City Council honored recently retired Police Chief Tammany Brooks, who is taking a new position as Deputy Chief in Boise, ID. Brooks, who joined the online meeting, was also honored by Supervisors Federal Glover and Diane Burgis, as well as State Senator Steve Glazer who offered their remarks, and will present the outgoing chief with resolutions. The councilmembers then offered their remarks of appreciation, as well, with Mayor Lamar Thorpe pointing out Brooks was the city’s first African American police chief. District 1 Councilwoman Tamisha Torres-Walker was absent during that portion of the meeting. She had previously posted her remarks about his retirement on her official Facebook page, which were included in a Herald article. (See related articles here and here)

Brooks then offered his thanks to the police department staff and the community. He said he leaves for Boise, Wednesday morning. Two members of the public also offered their comments, one thanking Brooks for and the other critical of his service.

A question was sent to Torres-Walker, while the meeting was being held, why she was absent during the time the council honored Brooks, if it was intentional to send a message or if she had something else she had to deal with at that time.

Brooks Honored by APD Staff

Last Thursday, Sept. 23, Brooks offered his final farewell remarks to the police department’s staff over the loudspeaker of a patrol car, in front of the Antioch Police Facility. He then took his final walk from the building he worked in for almost 26 years, while staff members, lining both sides of the sidewalk gave him an ovation. (See videos here and here)

Brooks’ Final Remarks to His Staff

“I consider myself truly blessed,” Brooks stated. “Not because I’ve had the honor to be a police officer for the past 26 years, but because I’ve been privileged to work alongside of the Antioch Police Department family.

During my time, here I’ve worked alongside some of the best in the business. I’ve learned so much over the years and am eternally grateful to everyone who has supported and encouraged me throughout my career.

It has been my honor to serve as your police chief. I worked to create a culture that valued compassion, accountability, professionalism and integrity. I tried to inspire, challenge, motivate, and most of all, support everyone to succeed and grow. Not by showing you how great I was, but by showing you how great you are and how great we are.

The success we’ve shared did not come through the absence of opposition or failure. But because of our persistence despite it.

Thank you for putting your trust in me to be your leader. I hope I gave this police department and this city as much as I received. I hope I made you proud.

Letting go of this place is the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do, and although this is not how or when I envisioned my time, here to end, I leave staying true to my authentic self, without compromising my values due to political pressures or agendas, and always doing what I thought was right and in the best interests of the police department and the city.

I leave on a positive note knowing this agency will continue to have a stellar reputation within our profession and the community we serve. With strong leadership in place and a culture second-to-none this police department and the residents of Antioch are in good hands.

Thank you everyone and know I will always love you.”

He finished by saying “Adam 1, 10-7OD,” his call sign and the code which means “out of service, off duty”.

A response was offered by Lead Dispatcher Nahleen Cloninger.

“Adam 1, the men and women of the Antioch Police Department want to sincerely thank you for your 26 years of selfless service to our department and the community – a career that started in 1995 when you were sworn in as an officer and culminating with you becoming our police chief in 2017.

Over the course of your career, you have demonstrated your excellent leadership qualities, a love for your profession and all of those around you. You promoted the spirit of family in the department and made Antioch PD a place people wanted to be.

You are one of the most respected and loved chiefs this department has ever had.

The loss of your presence will be immense. But your leadership has prepared us for the challenges ahead.

We will miss you and wish you the very best in your retirement and your new endeavors.

While you will be gone, your legacy will remain. Good luck and Godspeed.”

“We all love you and good luck,” another officer stated over the loudspeaker.

Brooks then walked down the sidewalk between two lines of the department’s staff.

“Nothing to see, here” he joked as he walked, then giving his final remarks. “Thank you all, very much. It has truly been my honor and I appreciate every single one of you. I’m going to shut up, now. Thank you all.”

Farewell Message from APD

In addition, the department’s staff posted their final comments to Brooks on the APD Facebook page on Monday, Sept. 27 along with a video with photos of both the ceremony and from throughout his career. (See video here)

“The women and men of the Antioch Police Department want to sincerely thank you, Chief Tammany Brooks, for your 26 years of selfless service to our department and the community. A career that started in 1995 when you were sworn in as an officer and culminating with you becoming our Police Chief in 2017.

Over the course of your career, you have demonstrated your excellent leadership qualities, a love for the profession, and all those around you. You promoted the spirit of family in the department and made Antioch PD a place people wanted to be.

You are one of the most respected and loved Chiefs this department has ever had. The loss of your presence will be immense, but your leadership has prepared us for the challenges ahead. We will miss you and wish you the very best in retirement and in your new endeavors. While you will be gone your legacy will remain, good luck and God speed.”

A final message from the department staff was offered at the end of their video, reading, “Thank you for being our Police Chief. We will miss you and wish you the very best in retirement and in your new endeavors. Good luck and God speed.”

Council Proclamation

Following is the council’s approved proclamation: Proclamation Honoring Chief Brooks ACC092821

PROCLAMATION HONORING

POLICE CHIEF TAMMANY BROOKS

FOR TWENTY-SIX YEARS OF DUTIFUL SERVICE

TO THE CITY OF ANTIOCH

WHEREAS, Tammany Brooks was first hired by the City of Antioch as a Patrol Officer

in December of 1995, launching a professional journey through the ranks of the

Antioch Police Department that reached the apex of Police Chief;

WHEREAS, Chief Tammany Brooks’ commitment to the community and natural

calling to lead have been demonstrated over decades as a Police Corporal from

2002 to 2005, Police Sergeant from 2005 to 2012, Police Lieutenant

from 2012 to 2014, Police Captain from 2014 to 2017,

and Chief of Police from 2017 to 2021;

WHEREAS, Chief Tammany Brooks earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Public

Administration from the University of San Francisco and a Master’s

degree in Leadership from St. Mary’s College;

WHEREAS, Chief Tammany Brooks is a graduate of the Senior Management

Institute for Police (SMIP), as well as the Federal Bureau

of Investigations National Academy – Class 263;

WHEREAS, Chief Tammany Brooks is honored and revered by the Antioch Police

Department for his unwavering support and recognition of the rank and file

as family and the sincere mission to protect and serve, as well as

improve the quality of life for all of Antioch’s residents;

WHEREAS, Chief Tammany Brooks is a dedicated public servant who has earned

the respect and admiration of City employees, peer agencies, community

stakeholders and Antioch residents for his ability to leverage

resources, collaborate, cooperate, and innovate;

WHEREAS, Chief Tammany Brooks emphasized and enhanced Police and

Community relations through meaningful programs like the Citizens

and Youth Academies, as well as hosted events like the Halloween

Haunted House at the Police Department, Holiday Food

Drive and Adopt-a-Family; and

WHEREAS, the City of Antioch wishes to recognize Chief Tammany Brooks

for 26 years of professionalism and service to the people of Antioch,

and express its heartfelt gratitude and appreciation for

his many contributions upon retirement.

NOW, THEREFORE, I, LAMAR A. THORPE, Mayor of the City of Antioch,

do hereby honor Police Chief Tammany Brooks for twenty-six years of

dedicated public service to our community, and wish him a

healthy and fulfilling next chapter.

SEPTEMBER 28, 2021



