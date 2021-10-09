Antioch city manager officially announces Police Chief Brooks’ retirement and new position in Boise, Idaho

Two weeks after Boise Police Department announces it on their website

By Rolando Bonilla, PIO, City of Antioch

Antioch City Manager Ron Bernal has announced the retirement of Police Chief Tammany Brooks. He has accepted the position of Deputy Chief in Boise, Idaho, a city of approximately 230,000 residents. The official announcement by the City of Antioch comes two weeks after the Boise Police Department announced it in a press release on their website. (See related article)

Chief Brooks was first hired by the City of Antioch as a patrol officer in December of 1995 when he began working his way through the ranks of the Antioch Police Department (APD). “The City of Antioch has benefitted tremendously from Chief Brooks’ contributions, especially the last 4.5 years as Chief. He has poured his talents and passion into the organization, always leading by example and asking nothing of our officers he wouldn’t and doesn’t do himself. He returns every email and phone call and works tirelessly to make Antioch a safer community,” Bernal shared.

During his tenure as police chief, the department reached new levels. APD became one of the first agencies in California to implement Text to 911, took the application of drone technology to new heights (no pun intended), equipped officers with Narcan for opioid overdose victims that has saved more than a dozen lives, expeditiously deployed body worn cameras following City Council authorization, and established the Business Watch and Alive at 25 programs. Under his leadership, the department reached fully authorized staffing levels for sworn officers at 115 for the first time in nearly 20 years, reducing violent crime by 22% and property crime by 26%.

“I will be forever grateful having the honor and privilege to serve as an Antioch police officer for the last 26 years,” Brooks stated. “I’ve been blessed to work alongside some truly amazing people, and for a resilient and caring community. I will miss both tremendously.”

“I wish Chief Brooks all the best as he heads to Boise,” said Mayor Lamar Thorpe. “He is a talented professional with much to offer.”

Brooks’ last day with the City of Antioch is October 9, 2021. The City will announce the appointment of its interim police chief in the coming weeks. Whether the council or Bernal, prior to his retirement at the end of the year, will choose the new chief, and either hire from within or conduct a search, are still to be determined.

