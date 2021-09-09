«
9-11 Candlelight Vigil of Remembrance in Antioch’s downtown Rivertown Saturday night

Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe is hosting a 9/11 Candlelight Vigil of Remembrance, this Saturday night, to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the attacks. The event will begin at 7:00 p.m. in Waldie Plaza, in Antioch’s historic, downtown Rivertown. The park is located on W. 2nd Street across from city hall.

During the ceremony, Mayor Thorpe will honor local first responders and veterans’ organizations. Candles will be provided for those who attend.

 

