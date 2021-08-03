Public Service Announcement: Tips to avoid rental scams

Today, the Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office is sharing important tips for consumers to avoid rental scams.

What is a rental scam?

Scammers will list properties for rent online (i.e., Craigslist, Facebook Marketplace) even though they do not own them or have authority to rent them out. The scammer will attempt to have a prospective renter wire transfer or demand cash payment for the lease and or deposit, by claiming they can rent it but are not available to show it now.

Different kinds of rental scams

Knockoff listings: When searching for properties be on the lookout for listings that have been copied and pasted from a legitimate listing but then offered at a low price.

When searching for properties be on the lookout for listings that have been copied and pasted from a legitimate listing but then offered at a low price. Illegal sublets : A scammer has obtained access to a listed property and begins to show the unit as if the unit is their own property or have authority to rent out.

: A scammer has obtained access to a listed property and begins to show the unit as if the unit is their own property or have authority to rent out. Ghost rentals : Scammers will list properties that are not for rent or do not exist and try to lure a victim in with a promise of low rent and great amenities. Their goal is to get the victims money before they find out.

Identifying scams

Scammers will request a wire transfer for a first month’s rent, security deposit, application fees or vacation rental fees if applicable as a wire transfer. Please note, a wire transfer is equivalent to handing over cash.

The scammer will request funds prior to signing the lease or viewing the property with the excuse that the property is in high demand, adding an urgency to the transaction. The scammer will claim to have a list of other possible renters who are also interested in the property.

Scammer will claim they are out of the country by alleging they have an agent or lawyer working on their behalf.

Tips to avoid rental scams

Verify who owns the unit or building. To ensure that the person renting the unit is the legitimate owner or property manager, do an online search or visit the Contra Costa County Recorder’s office. The Contra Costa County Recorder’soffice is located at 555 Escobar St, Martinez CA 94553.

Conduct an Internet search using a search engine such as Google or Bing by entering in the listed address, agent or alleged homeowners name, email and phone number. Be suspicious of images that may be generated from Multiple Listing Service (MLS). MLS is a service realtor’s frequently use to list properties for prospective buyers. Scammers will crop and adjust these photos for their own use in fraudulent their ads.

Legitimate landlords will arrange a tour of the interior of the property without excuse or hesitation. Before any money is exchanged, the landlord will take in an application to do a background check.

Landlords will usually accept a personal check, a cashier’s check or money order for the first month’s rent and security deposit.

Never provide an advance payment, money is usually not exchanged until a legitimate lease is signed. Do not agree to pay anything in cash or via wire transfer.

Be wary of giving your personal information until you verify the leasing party before any personal information is given.

Ask detailed questions about the unit, application and move in dates/process. Scammers do not want to answer detailed questions because they are only after the initial deposit. In doing so they will end communication or ignore the questions or answers will contain strange grammar.

If a deal is too good to be true, it usually is!

¿ Qué es una estafa de alquiler?

Un estafador enumera propiedades para alquiler en línea (Craigslist, Facebook Marketplace, etc.) aunque no sean dueños de la propiedad ni tengan autoridad para alquilarlas. El estafador intentará enganchar un posible inquilino en que realice una transferencia bancaria o exigir pago en efectivo para el arrendamiento o depósito, aportando que puede y tiene autoridad de alquilarlo, pero no está disponible para mostrarlo en este momento.

Diferentes tipos de estafas de alquiler

Listados de imitación : Cuando busque propiedades, esté atento a los listados que se hayan copiado y pegado de un listado legítimo, pero que luego se ofrezcan a un precio bajo.

: Cuando busque propiedades, esté atento a los listados que se hayan copiado y pegado de un listado legítimo, pero que luego se ofrezcan a un precio bajo. Subarrendamientos ilegales: un estafador ha obtenido acceso a una propiedad que figura en la lista y comienza a mostrarla como si fuera su propia propiedad o tuviera autoridad para alquilarla.

un estafador ha obtenido acceso a una propiedad que figura en la lista y comienza a mostrarla como si fuera su propia propiedad o tuviera autoridad para alquilarla. Alquilares Inexistentes : el estafador listara listados de las propiedades que no están para alquiler o que no existen y tratará de atraer a la víctima con la promesa de un alquiler bajo y comodidades increibles. El objetivo es de estafar la victima antes de que se enteren que el trato es fraudulento.

Como identificar estafas

Los estafadores solicitarán una transferencia bancaria para el primer mes de el alquiler, depósito de seguridad y otros cobros relacionados con el alquiler. Tenga en cuenta que una transferencia bancaria equivale a entregar dinero en efectivo.

El estafador solicitará fondos antes de firmar el contrato de arrendamiento o antes de poder ver la propiedad con la excusa de que la propiedad tiene gran demanda, agregando una urgencia en la transacción. El estafador afirmará tener una lista de otros posibles inquilinos que también están interesados ​​en la propiedad.

El estafador afirmará que está fuera del país alegando que tiene un agente o abogado trabajando en su nombre.

Consejos para evitar estafas de alquiler

Verifique quién es el propietario de la unidad o el edificio. Para asegurarse de que la persona que alquila la unidad es el propietario legítimo o el administrador de la propiedad, realice una búsqueda en línea o visite las oficinas de registradores del condado. La oficina del registrador del condado de Contra Costa está ubicada en 555 Escobar St, Martinez CA 94553.

https://www.ccclerkrec.us/clerk/

Realice una búsqueda por internet utilizando búscador como Google o Bing ingresando la dirección, el correo electrónico, el número de teléfono y el supuesto agente o propietario de la casa que figuran en la lista. Sospeche de las imágenes que puedan generarse a partir de Multiple Listing Service (MLS). MLS es un servicio que agentes de bienes raíces utilizan con frecuencia para publicar propiedades para posibles compradores. Los estafadores recortan y ajustan estas fotos para su propio uso en sus anuncios fraudulentos.

Los propietarios legítimos organizara un recorrido por el interior de la propiedad sin excusa ni vacilación. Antes de que intercambie el dinero, un arrendador legitimo presentará una solicitud para realizar una verificación de antecedentes.

Los propietarios generalmente aceptarán un cheque personal, un cheque de caja o un giro postal por el primer meses de alquiler y depósito de seguridad.

Nunca proporcione un pago por adelantado, el dinero generalmente no se intercambia hasta que se firma un contrato de arrendamiento legítimo. No acepte pagar nada en efectivo o mediante transferencia bancaria.

Tenga cuidado de no dar su información personal a un estafador que pretende tener un contrato de arrendamiento legítimo, asegúrese de verificar la parte del arrendamiento antes de proporcionar cualquier información personal.

Haga preguntas detalladas sobre la unidad, la solicitud, las fechas de mudanza y el proceso de mudanza, etc. Los estafadores no quieren responder a preguntas detalladas porque están de tras del depósito inicial. Al hacerlo, terminarán la comunicación, ignorarán las preguntas o las respuestas contendrán gramática extraña.

Si un trato es demasiado bueno para ser verdad, ¡por lo general lo es!



