Pittsburg man arrested for Bay Point homicide Saturday

By Jimmy Lee, Director of Public Affairs, Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff

On Saturday, August 28, 2021, at about 10:42 PM, Muir Station Deputy Sheriffs were dispatched to a call of shots fired at the intersection of Willow Pass Road and Bella Vista Avenue in Bay Point. Upon arrival, deputies located a victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

Deputies immediately began providing life-saving measures. The fire department and an ambulance also responded. The victim was later pronounced deceased at the scene. He is identified as 24-year-old Pablo Bretado of Pittsburg.

A suspect was quickly identified by deputies and a description was provided to area law enforcement agencies. The Concord Police Department located the suspect who led police in a pursuit back into Bay Point. The suspect crashed and fled on foot. Concord PD officers, assisted by the California Highway Patrol, found the suspect and took him into custody.

He is identified 28-year-old Antonino Solis of Pittsburg. He was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility for murder and possession of an assault weapon.

The Homicide Unit of the Sheriff’s Office Investigation Division continues to investigate this incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office Investigation Division at (925) 313-2600 or through Sheriff’s Office dispatch at (925) 646-2441. For any tips, email: tips@so.cccounty.us or call (866) 846-3592 to leave an anonymous voice message.



Share this: