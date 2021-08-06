Ongoing relationship spat turns violent with one man shot, one arrested Wednesday in Antioch

By Allen Payton

According to neighbor who contacted the police and the Herald, a drive-by shooting occurred in Southeast Antioch on Wednesday afternoon, August 4, 2021. “Eight shots were fired. Someone screamed out that someone was bleeding,” said the neighbor, who chose to remain anonymous. “Things like this are regularly happening in our town.”

Antioch Police Sgt. Brian Rose confirmed the report on Friday night stating, “at about 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 4 we received numerous reports of shots fired in the 5000 block of Union Mine Drive. We arrived and we located several shell casings and developed information by looking at video surveillance from neighbors’ security cameras. What that showed us was there was some type of argument in front of a home. Someone came out of a home on that street with a handgun and fired multiple rounds at the victim.

We identified the shooter. He’s a 19-year-old male. The victim is a 28-year-old male. The story we got was this ongoing feud between the victim and the suspect’s family. As the victim was being fired upon, he ran across the street. The shooter chased after him and continued shooting. The victim was shot twice.

The victim’s girlfriend, who was there, helped the victim into a car and drove him to Kaiser Deer Valley. He was Life-flighted to another area hospital. As of Wednesday, he was in serious but stable condition. We haven’t received any information that he’s going to die. So, we expect him to recover.”

“The shooter was arrested, and the DA was expected to file charges of attempted murder as soon earlier, today,” Rose added.



