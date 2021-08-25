Man dies riding ATV on Antioch street Wednesday morning

By Sergeant Ted Chang, Traffic Unit, Antioch Police Department

On Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at approximately 5:30 am, Antioch Police Dispatch received a call of a vehicle versus a pedestrian. Police and medical personnel responded immediately and located a 39-year-old Antioch resident nonresponsive and suffering major injuries. Officers discovered the pedestrian was a subject riding an ATV on Wilbur Avenue near Viera Avenue.

Life saving measures were attempted but he succumbed to his injuries at the scene. The ATV rider was not wearing a helmet and appeared to be in the middle of the roadway.

The driver of the involved vehicle remained on scene and was cooperating with the investigation. Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor in this collision. The Antioch Police Department Traffic Unit responded and took over the investigation.

Wilbur was closed between Minaker Drive and Viera Lane and traffic was rerouted in the area. The road was reopened about 10:30 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925)778-2441. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.



Share this: