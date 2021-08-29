By Rep. Mark DeSaulnier

Earlier this year, my good friend and former colleague Alex Padilla joined the United States Senate representing California. With both of us having decades of experience fighting for California, I am excited for this new chapter in our work together. To share more about our work, Senator Padilla and I will host a virtual town hall on Monday August 30th from 12:00 – 12:30 p.m. PT. Please join us to hear how U.S. House and Senate Democrats are working together to help American families and to advance our goals on infrastructure, climate change, gun safety reform, and more.

To join this conversation and ask a question, click here and RSVP before 10:00 a.m. PT Monday. You will receive the Zoom login information via email prior to the event. We hope to see you there!



Mark D & Alex Padilla

