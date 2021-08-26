Antioch Police Chief Brooks accepts new position in Boise, Idaho

Will serve as Deputy Chief for city of 236,000 beginning in early October

By Allen Payton

Just four years and three months after being hired in May 2017 as Antioch’s top cop, Police Chief Tammany Brooks has accepted a position with the Boise, Idaho Police Department as the new Deputy Chief, according to a press release issued on Friday, August. 26.

Boise, with a population estimated at 235,684 as of 2020, is about double the size of Antioch.

The press release reads:

“The Boise Police Department is proud to announce the hiring of Deputy Chief Tammany Brooks. Brooks was selected after a nationwide search and was one of many highly qualified candidates who applied for the job. The interview process included community members, the Boise Police Union, as well as officers, civilian police employees, and others from the City of Boise leadership team.

“Deputy Chief Tammany Brooks is a highly accomplished and experienced leader, current police chief, family man, and community partner. We look forward to his arrival in Boise and for the chance to introduce him to our community,” said Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee.

Deputy Chief Tammany Brooks comes to Boise with 26 years of law enforcement experience. During his time as Police Chief in Antioch, California his priorities included creating a positive culture and environment for members of the Antioch Police Department, strengthening the relationship between the Antioch Police Department and the people it serves, and working to make Antioch a safe community for all. He is also the Executive Director for the Antioch Police Activities League overseeing programs and events that have served more than one thousand children within the community.

“My wife and I visited Boise for the first time, last September,” said Deputy Chief Brooks. “Two things immediately caught our attention: the natural beauty of the Treasure Valley, and how incredibly friendly, warm, and welcoming people were. Within a matter of days, we knew this was where we wanted to call home.”

Deputy Chief Brooks was a high school dropout when he started his career as a police officer with the Antioch Police Department in 1995. While working and raising a family, he earned a bachelor’s degree in Public Administration from the University of San Francisco and a master’s degree in Leadership from Saint Mary’s College. He is also a graduate of the FBI National Academy and the Police Executive Research Forum’s Senior Management Institute for Police.

“Chief Brooks’ humble personality, strong values, and track record of building successful relationships with officers and his community make him a great addition to our department and our community,” said Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee.

Deputy Chief Brooks has been married to his wife Michele for 28 years, and they have three adult sons. In his spare time, he enjoys Crossfit, bowling, golf, and RVing. He says he is honored to serve the men and women of the Boise Police Department, and everyone who lives, works, and plays in the great City of Boise. His start date is expected to be sometime in early October.”

Brooks was in Boise on Friday and available for a short meet and greet and/or interview at 3:30 pm, according to the press release. He will also be available for media interviews after his official start date.

District 2 Councilman Mike Barbanica shared his comments about Brooks’ departure.

“This is such a loss to our community. He’s had a long career where’s he has served the City of Antioch and done an outstanding job and I’m very sorry to see him go” Barbanica shared. “However, I do absolutely wish him the very best in retirement from the City of Antioch and in his new position as Deputy Chief of Boise, Idaho.”

On Friday, August 27th, District 1 Councilwoman Tamisha Torres-Walker offered her congratulations to the chief on his new position in a post on her official Facebook page.

“Forgive the delay in my public response to the transition of Chief Brooks.

First I want to congratulate Chief Brooks on his new position as Deputy Chief in Boise Idaho and thank him for his years of service to the City of Antioch as a public safety servant and native.

Four years ago I met Chief Brooks for the first time at a clean slate event at Antioch middle school helping disenfranchised residents get their records cleared for second chances. This day I learned he believed in second chances and came out to show his support for the event. I regret that we didn’t get to build the kind of relationship that we were both hoping for and I wish him all the best.

I stepped into this position looking forward to working with a progressive Chief that was ready to bring Antioch’s police department into the 21st century and I believe it can still be done. There is so much more work that needs to be done to reimagine Public Safety in the city of Antioch and I’m looking forward to working with the next best person for the job.”

Antioch supporters of Brooks are planning a farewell celebration for him.

Efforts to reach Brooks, Antioch City Manager Ron Bernal, the mayor and the other council members were unsuccessful prior to publication time. Please check back later for any updates to this report.



