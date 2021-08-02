By Sergeant James Stenger #3604, Antioch Police Department Investigations Bureau

!! FOUND MISSING PERSON !!

Mr. Fernandez was located in Los Angeles at about 3:00 pm today. He was alone and it remains unknown how he got there. Mr. Fernandez has been turned over to Los Angeles County Adult Protective Services for reunification with family members.

On Friday, July 30, 2021 at approximately 1:06 PM, Antioch Police Department officers were dispatched to the Antioch Convalescent Hospital at 1210 A Street on a report of a missing patient. The missing patient was identified as 84-year-old Ramon Fernandez. He had been diagnosed with dementia and was supposed to be assessed that day for relocation to another care facility.

Officers conducted a search of the surrounding area, but were unable to locate Fernandez. A CHP Silver Alert was issued, and the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue team responded to assist with the search for Fernandez.

As of 7:30 PM on Saturday, Fernandez was still missing and there had been no verified sightings of him since he left the Antioch Convalescent Hospital. APD officers, detectives, and more than 45 volunteers participated in the search for him.

APD would like to thank all of those who assisted us with our ongoing search efforts, including our community members. We would especially like to thank the Contra Costa Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Team volunteers, California Highway Patrol, and Los Angeles Police Department.

For more information on wandering behaviors for those afflicted with dementia, please check out this link from the Alzheimer’s Association – https://www.alz.org/…/caregi…/stages-behaviors/wandering

Allen Payton contributed to this report.



