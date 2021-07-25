Three injured, two arrested following shootout near Antioch liquor store early Saturday morning

Third suspect sought; one of the suspects among those shot

By Corporal Adrian Gonzalez #4336 Field Services-Patrol, Antioch Police UAV and Gang Unit

On Saturday, July 24, 2021, at 12:24 AM, APD officers responded to Romi’s Liquor and Food (corner of E. 18th Street and Cavallo Road) for two people who had been shot. After medical attention was given to the two victims, officers reviewed video from the area and discovered there were three armed males who engaged in a shootout. Suspect descriptions were developed from the video. While officers were still on scene a third shooting victim was located. This male was positively identified as one of the males who had shot in this incident.

Additionally, later in the night a second male who had participated in this shootout was located by officers. Both males were arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and various weapon related crimes.

Officers are continuing to follow up on leads to identify the third and last suspect. All gunshot victims are in stable condition at the time of this writing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925)778-2441 or You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.



