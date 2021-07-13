With reps from Cal Office of Emergency Services, East Contra Costa Fire Protection District, Fede3ral Communications Commission

Devastating and deadly wildfires have blazed across our state last year. With over 4.2 million acres burned, 2020 was the largest wildfires season recorded in California’s history. With extreme hot and dry weather this year, wildfire activity may be more widespread, potentially putting even more people in danger. Congressman Jerry McNerney (CA-09) will be hosting a virtual town hall on Thursday, July 15th from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM to discuss what you can expect this season and answer questions on how you and our community can prepare and stay safe. He will be joined by representatives from the California Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) and East Contra Costa Fire Protection District, and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

What: Rep. Jerry McNerney Hosts Virtual Town Hall on Wildfire Preparedness and Response

Featuring representatives from the California Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) and East Contra Costa Fire Protection District and FCC.

Who: Hosted by Congressman Jerry McNerney

Featuring Special Guests:

Brian Marshall, Fire and Rescue Chief, Cal OES

Steve Aubert, Fire Marshal, ECCFPD

Justin Cain, Chief of the Operations and Emergency Management Division, Public Safety and Homeland Security Bureau, FCC

When: Thursday, July 15th

6:00 PM – 7:00 PM

To join online:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82594613212?pwd=V1VUblRVekNkczQ2TzF1YldjSDFDdz09

To join by phone:

(669) 900-6833

Webinar ID: 825 9461 3212

Passcode: 543622

Participants can join via phone or by using the webinar link above and can submit questions in advance here.



