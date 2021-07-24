One person killed another injured in Hwy 4 shooting in Concord Saturday evening

Shuts down westbound lanes for several hours; suspect flees scene

By CHP-Contra Costa

This evening at about 6:35pm, a freeway shooting occurred on State Route 4 westbound, just east of Port Chicago Highway in Concord. One victim succumbed to their injuries from gunshot wounds and another victim suffered moderate injuries due to gunshot wounds. The victims were in a black Toyota Camry. The unknown suspect vehicle fled the scene. As a result of the shooting, the victim vehicle crashed into the metal guard rail at the top of the Port Chicago offramp.

CHP has shut down all westbound lanes of HWY4 in the area for scene processing and collection of evidence. At this time, we do not have an estimated time of re-opening the freeway but expect it to be closed for at least a few hours. We will provide updates as soon as we can.

This is an ongoing investigation with Detectives assigned to CHP – Golden Gate Division Special Investigations Unit (SIU) who are actively investigating this shooting. Our detectives are requesting assistance from the public in gathering the details surrounding this incident. If you or anyone you know have any information that might be helpful, please call the CHP Investigative Tipline at 707-917-4491.



