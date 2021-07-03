«
»

Independence Day Music Fest at The Red Caboose Sunday, July 4th

What better way to celebrate the Fourth of July than with a concert and BBQ!?! The Red Caboose is gonna do just that. We are bringing FOUR awesome tribute bands to the Red Caboose stage and an amazing DJ between sets! Starting at 2:00 pm!

2:00-3:00 Electric Land: Tribute to Bad Company

3:30-4:30 Scar Tissue: Tribute to Red Hot Chili Peppers

5:00-6:00 Steel Horse Band: Tribute to Bon Jovi

6:30-8:00 HAROLD DAY AND THE EXPERIENCE: Tribute to Jimi Hendrix

THIS is a day you won’t want to miss!!

$20 cover charge for the entire six  hours of entertainment.

Over at 8:30 just in time to go see the fireworks!

 

