Following high-speed chase, three police cars rammed, Hercules man wanted for San Jose armed robbery arrested in Antioch Sunday

Loses freedom on Independence Day

By Sergeant Rick Martin #3343, Antioch Police Field Services Division

On July 4, 2021, at approximately 3:15 P.M an Antioch Police Officer located a vehicle driving on Hillcrest Avenue near Highway 4 that was wanted by San Jose Police Department for multiple armed robberies in the City of San Jose. The driver of the vehicle (Cameron Conley) entered Highway 4 in the westbound direction. As additional officers arrived in the area, Conley fled and led officers on a pursuit. The pursuit continued westbound Highway 4 at speeds in excess of 100 mph. Conley exited Bailey Road and then turned back onto eastbound Highway 4 towards Antioch at speeds in excess of 100 mph.

Conley exited Hillcrest Avenue, continued south, and turned into the Hidden Glenn neighborhood. Officers followed Conley as he drove into a court. Conley then rammed three patrol cars, to include a K-9 car, in an attempt to escape. Conley’s vehicle became disabled, and he fled on foot into the neighborhood. Officers followed Conley as he entered an occupied residential home. Officers and the K-9 apprehended Conley after a brief struggle. Conley was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, and later booked into the Martinez Detention Facility.

No further information will be released at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non- emergency line at (925) 778-2441. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.



