Delta Learning Center to reopen Monday

Because of the time, treasure, and talent donated by the Board of the Delta Learning Center, Contra Costa’s oldest nonprofit tutoring center, has survived the pandemic and is reopening for students of all ages on Monday, July 19, 2021.

The Center was founded by Julia “Bess” Combs, a retired Antioch Unified School District psychologist. Since 1976, the Delta Learning Center has provided one on one tutoring with credentialed teachers tutoring students for the lowest cost professional tutoring service in the county.

Kimberley Ahumada has joined the Center as the Executive Director after 17 years of working with the community in adult education and directing a home daycare. A grant from the Antioch Community Foundation has allowed the Center to invest in software; so students can sign up on-line at www.DeltaLearningCenter.org or by calling (925) 757-13410. Limited discounts and scholarships may be available.

The unique blue building at 275 W. Tregallas Road, across from the Antioch Post Office, was designed and built by the East County Community specifically for Delta Learning Center in 1989.

DLC is always looking for additional credentialed teachers to tutor local students in a variety of subjects.

“Nothing can compare to the Delta Learning Center. Our tutors love the one-on-one teaching in this relaxed and caring atmosphere,” explained former Executive Director, Tara McKnight, who still serves on the board after relocating to Las Vegas in 2019. “DLC tutors and staff are talented and devoted educators who truly care about the success of our students.”



