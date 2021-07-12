Celebrate Antioch Foundation announces winners of the 2021 Antioch July 4th Parade competition

The Celebrate Antioch Foundation announced the winners of this year’s July 4th Parade, as determined by a four-judge panel.

Dance – Melody’s Dance Studio

Patriotic – Delta Veterans Group

Entertainment – Antioch Jr. Panthers

Clubs – Kiwanis Club of the Delta-Antioch

Youth – Be Exceptional

Commercial – CoCo Farms

Civic – Antioch Recreation Department

Public Official – Mayor Lamar Thorpe

The organizers would like to thank all those who participated in the parade.

See more photos of the parade, here.



