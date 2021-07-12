«
»

Celebrate Antioch Foundation announces winners of the 2021 Antioch July 4th Parade competition

Melody’s Dance Studio students participate in the Antioch Independence Day parade on West 2nd Street in historic, downtown Rivertown on July 4, 2021. Photo by Allen Payton

The Celebrate Antioch Foundation announced the winners of this year’s July 4th Parade, as determined by a four-judge panel.

Dance – Melody’s Dance Studio

Patriotic – Delta Veterans Group

Entertainment – Antioch Jr. Panthers

Clubs – Kiwanis Club of the Delta-Antioch

Youth – Be Exceptional

Commercial – CoCo Farms

Civic – Antioch Recreation Department

Public Official – Mayor Lamar Thorpe

The organizers would like to thank all those who participated in the parade.

See more photos of the parade, here.

 

