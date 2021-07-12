Celebrate Antioch Foundation announces winners of the 2021 Antioch July 4th Parade competition
The Celebrate Antioch Foundation announced the winners of this year’s July 4th Parade, as determined by a four-judge panel.
Dance – Melody’s Dance Studio
Patriotic – Delta Veterans Group
Entertainment – Antioch Jr. Panthers
Clubs – Kiwanis Club of the Delta-Antioch
Youth – Be Exceptional
Commercial – CoCo Farms
Civic – Antioch Recreation Department
Public Official – Mayor Lamar Thorpe
The organizers would like to thank all those who participated in the parade.
See more photos of the parade, here.
Melody’s Dance Studio parade 070421