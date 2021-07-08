Business networking event in Antioch Saturday evening July 10th

M.I.S.C. Enterprises LLC was founded in 2020 by Amanda Doss, Eva P. Dangerfield and Michelle Mayers in the East Contra Costa County (Bay Area, California.)

M.I.S.C.’s mission is to motivate, inspire and service communities by providing event spaces to support community networking and recreational activities as well as by collaborating with various professionals to provide educational workshops to youth and adults.

M.I.S.C.’s is a 100% women-run and black & brown owned business in which it’s founders are three creative and professional women whom collectively have extensive experience in finance, behavioral health, education, and community service.

For more information visit www.miscenterprisesllc.com.



