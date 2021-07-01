Brentwood man sought for attempted murder for shooting co-worker from Pittsburg in Antioch Tuesday

Victim shot multiple times, including once in the head, in grave condition

By Sergeant James Stenger, Antioch Police Investigations Bureau

On Tuesday June 29, 2021, at approximately 4:04 PM, Antioch Patrol Officers responded to the 2300 block of Arthur Way for a male who was shot in the street. When officers arrived, they located a 23-year-old male (resident of Pittsburg) who had been shot several times, including once in the head. The victim was transported to a local trauma center and is currently listed in grave condition.

It was determined through the investigation of this case that 49-year-old Crescencio Zavala-Garcia shot the victim during a verbal argument about a work-related issue. Zavala-Garcia fled the scene in a vehicle after the shooting.

The Antioch Police Department Special Operations Unit and Problem Oriented Policing (POP) Team located the vehicle Zavala-Garcia fled in on a property in unincorporated Brentwood, where he was known to stay. The Antioch Police Department SWAT Team was utilized to search the property, but Zavala-Garcia was not located during the search.

A judge issued a probable cause warrant for Zavala-Garcia and the Antioch Police Department is actively looking to arrest him. Zavala-Garcia also has an arrest warrant for kidnapping, domestic violence and felony evading and has a very violent past.

The Antioch Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Zavala-Garcia. Zavala-Garcia should be considered armed and extremely dangerous and should not be approached. If Zavala-Garcia is seen or you know his location, please call 9-1-1 or the Antioch Police Dispatch center at (925) 778-2441.

Zavala-Garcia is described as a Hispanic Male, 5’ 7” tall, 145 pounds, with brown eyes and gray hair.

Zavala-Garcia has used the following names in the past: CRESCENCIO GARCIA-ZAVALA, CRESCENCIO GARCIA, CRESCENCIO ZAVALA, CRESENCIO ZAVALA GARCIA, CRESENCIO GARCIA, CRECENCIO GARCIA, CRECENCIO ZAVALA GARCIA, CRECENCIO ZAVALA GARCIA, CRESENCIO GARCIA ZAVALA

Additional inquiries or information can be directed to Antioch Police Detective Gerber at (925) 779-6943 or by emailing RGerber@antiochca.gov. Anonymous tips or information about this – or any other incident – can be sent via text to 274637 (CRIMES) with the keyword ANTIOCH.



Share this:



Crescencio Garcia-Zavala 2013 DMV photo 2020 arrest photo

