Black authors to hold children’s book tour and expo in Antioch Thursday afternoon
By Dietra King
Come support our Black authors. Bring every child you know out today from 2-6 pm at Dad’s BBQ, 5887 Lone Tree Way, Suite R, Antioch.
the attachments to this post:
Children’s Book Expo & Tour
This entry was posted on Thursday, July 15th, 2021 at 11:47 am and is filed under Community, Books & Authors, Children & Families. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.