Antioch Police to hold Fill-A-Car Back-to-School Supplies drive events July 17 and 24

The Antioch Police Department will be hosting a back-to-school drive event for the foster and unhoused youth in our community. There are many school aged children who may be displaced from their homes and are living in shelters or cars and have no means to purchase school supplies. In an effort to help, we want to team up with our community and ask for donations to provide each child the necessary tools and supplies to help them be successful this upcoming school year.

In 2019, we collected so many school supplies that we were able to fill 300 backpacks. We could not have done this without your generosity!

The 2020 school year was a challenge for all, and we feel that this upcoming school year they will need our help even more.

Please come and see us on the following dates and locations:

– Saturday, July 17th, 2021, in front of Walmart between 12 p.m. – 3 p.m.

– Saturday, July 24th, 2021, near the Starbucks in Slatten Ranch between 12 p.m. – 3 p.m.

We hope to see you!



APD Back to School Supplies Fill-A-Car

