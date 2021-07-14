Antioch, Pittsburg men arrested for illegal guns, ammunition Wednesday

By Pittsburg Police Department

THE LONG ARM OF THE LAW

Back in May, we investigated two separate shootings in the West 10th Street Corridor and in the El Pueblo Housing Complex. At first, there was little to go on to identify the shooters.

But, over the past few months, our Investigations Division and members of our VICE team developed new leads and took that information to the District Attorney’s Office and obtained an arrest warrant for one of the suspects involved in the shootings.

Early this morning, (Wednesday, July 14, 2021) our officers served a search warrant at a residence in the 300 block of Snowflake Way in the city of Pittsburg. They found 23-year-old Jesus Pina and placed him under arrest. They found a fully automatic Glock handgun in his home.

Detectives then served a search warrant at a home in the 2300 block of Sycamore Dr. in Antioch. 20-year-old Carlos Elizalde was placed under arrest as numerous firearms were found – including four AK-47 pistol variants and a fully automatic Glock pistol. Along with the illegal firearms, over 1,000 rounds of ammunition, several high-capacity drum-style magazines, and almost two hundred conversation kits capable of making a Glock handgun fully automatic were located.

Both Elizalde and Pina were booked and transported to the Martinez Detention Facility. Pina is being held on an outstanding warrant. Elizalde is being charged with possession of an assault weapon, selling/converting a firearm, prohibited person in possession of ammunition, and a convicted person in possession of a firearm.

Illegal guns & ammo seized 071421 PPD

