Antioch man among Con Fire multiple pre-July 4th illegal fireworks arrests

Undercover investigators seize hundreds of pounds of dangerous fireworks in sales busts

By Steve Hill, Public Information Officer, Contra Costa County Fire Protection District

CONCORD, CALIF., July 4, 2021 – Contra Costa County Fire Protection District (Con Fire) today announced its fire investigators, working undercover, have made multiple fireworks-related arrests in the days leading up to the Independence Day holiday. The law enforcement actions resulted in hundreds of pounds of dangerous fireworks being removed from community streets.

In their continued efforts to take dangerous fireworks off our streets, Con Fire investigators have conducted the following fireworks enforcement actions in recent days:

July 2, 2021 – Hercules Ave. at San Pablo Blvd., Hercules

Con Fire investigators researched and located a social media post advertising illegal fireworks for sale in Contra Costa County. Working undercover, they made contact with the seller and arranged a purchase in the City of Hercules. Surveillance was established at the seller’s residence during which the seller was seen transferring substantial amounts of fireworks from his garage to his vehicle.

En route to the intended meet, investigators initiated a stop, and identified the seller as a Hercules resident who led investigators to fireworks caches at his residence and the residence of another suspect also in possession of a significant amount of illegal fireworks.

In total, 157 pounds of fireworks were confiscated from the two locations

Both individuals were cited on scene. The names of the involved individuals are not being released at this time due to the ongoing nature of the investigation.

July 3, 2021 – 8000 block of Brentwood Boulevard, Brentwood

Con Fire investigators researched and located a social media post advertising illegal fireworks for sale in Contra Costa County. Working undercover, investigators contacted the seller who was identified to be in the City of Brentwood.

After coordination with East Contra Costa Fire Protection District, a purchase was arranged. Investigators established surveillance at the location arranged. Meeting with the seller, investigators confirmed illegal fireworks were being sold and detained the seller. The illegal fireworks were confiscated, and the seller was issued a citation on scene.

July 3, 2021 – 1600 block Century Oaks, Brentwood

Following an investigative lead, working in cooperation with Brentwood Police, undercover Con Fire investigators made contact with a resident of Antioch. This individual confirmed the tip Con Fire had obtained, offering illegal fireworks for sale. The seller insisted on meeting at a location within the City of Brentwood, where investigators established surveillance ahead of the meet. Meeting with the seller, investigators confirmed illegal fireworks were being sold and detained the seller.

During the investigation, it was learned additional fireworks were stored at the suspect’s home in Antioch. A search of that home recovered additional fireworks. In total, 101 pounds of illegal fireworks were confiscated and the seller was issued a citation.

Arrested for fireworks sales was Gabriel Ramirez, 25, a resident of Antioch.

Con Fire investigators continue to work to remove dangerous fireworks from our communities’ streets, along with putting those who traffic them, out of business. Residents can help them in this important public safety mission by reporting illegal fireworks sales to the Arson Tip Line at 1-866-50-ARSON.

Use of fireworks of any type is illegal in Contra Costa County and exceedingly dangerous during these drought conditions. Con Fire urges anyone observing fireworks being used to report this to their local law enforcement at 1-833-885-2021 and to report all fires immediately to 911.

Con Fire’s Fire Investigation Unit asks residents to help them fight fireworks crime across the county by reporting all fireworks sales to the Arson Tip Line at 1-866-50-ARSON. They caution residents not to hesitate on information that seems too little or unimportant to matter, adding some of the most valuable tips come from residents who were not aware what they saw was very important to the investigation of an incident.

At 1-866-50-ARSON, residents can leave a recorded message about fire-related criminal activity in English or Spanish. Tips can be anonymous, but all tips are treated confidentially. Fire investigators sometimes need additional information, so inclusion of name and phone number is encouraged.



Share this:



7-3-21 — Brentwood Blvd Fireworks Bust





7-2-21 — Hercules fireworks bust ConFire





7-3-21 — Century Oaks, Brentwood fireworks bust ConFire

