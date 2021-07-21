Antioch apartment fire burns four units, impacts 16 total displacing 21 residents Wednesday

Started out as vegetation fire; destroys two cars; Red Cross to assist 13 people with housing, so far

By Allen Payton

A fire in an apartment complex on Tabora Drive in Antioch, Wednesday afternoon, burned four units, left 16 units uninhabitable and 21 residents displaced, so far. Of those displaced, eight people were able to find housing on their own, while the Red Cross will be working to help the other 13 residents, tonight, according to Con Fire on-call PIO Joe Ottolini. But that figure could increase.

According to tweets on the Con Fire PIO Twitter feed, a wind-driven vegetation fire off of James Donlon Blvd. and Tabora Drive, that started shortly after 3:00 p.m., burned into a 16-unit, two-story apartment building on Tabora. Four apartments were extensively damaged. A neighboring four-unit building has exterior damage. Two cars were destroyed. Residents of 20 units impacted, with residents of four units displaced. There were no injuries reported.

“It was first thought that there were 20 apartment units that were damaged,” Ottolini said. “But we’re down to four units that are uninhabitable. Battalion Chief Lutzow, who was in charge of the incident, put together the list of people for the Red Cross to try and get the 13 people housed, tonight.”

However, the total number of units affected changed Wednesday evening. According to Antioch District 2 Councilman Mike Barbanica who was on the scene meeting with both Chief Lutzow and residents, “16 units are uninhabitable due to lack of power and water.”

“There are people believed to be on their way home so the number of people displaced may increase or stay the same,” Barbanica shared.

“It started somewhere along the pathway near the dumpster area,” he added.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.



