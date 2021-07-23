2021 National Night Out to be held Tuesday, August 3

By Antioch Police Department

“National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. Furthermore, it provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances.”

National Night out is Tuesday, August 3rd from 6PM-9PM. If you are holding a NNO event in your neighborhood and would like members of the Antioch Police Department and Antioch City Staff to stop by, send us your name, and the time and location of your gathering. Please send all responses to Hansho@antiochca.gov no later than 5 PM next Wednesday, July 28th. We hope to see everyone on August 3rd.



National Night Out 2021

