New K-8 virtual academy coming to Antioch
Named for Thomas Gaines, the city’s first Black resident
By Scott Bergerhouse, Director of Student Support, Antioch Unified School District
The Antioch Unified School District (AUSD) is pleased to announce the grand opening of the Thomas Gaines Virtual Academy. The Thomas Gaines Virtual Academy is an alternative school of choice open to all K-8 students who thrive in a virtual learning environment, and/or need a flexible learning option. The Thomas Gaines Virtual Academy promotes student voice and choice, student goal setting and monitoring, critical thinking, community, and collaboration.
Thomas Gaines’ Virtual Instructional Program
- Core content instruction (English Language Arts/English Language Development, Math, Science, Social Studies, Physical Education)
- Standards mastery based learning
- Project Based Learning (PBL)
- Social Emotional Learning (SEL)
- Digital Citizenship
Thomas Gaines’ Virtual Instructional Components
- Live daily instruction
- Learning and social emotional supports
- Collaboration with peers
- Individual and group assignments
- Voluntary in-person activities
How to Enroll Students in the Thomas Gaines Virtual Academy
- Parents will complete the Thomas Gaines Virtual Academy registration form to enroll their child. The form is located on our website located at www.antiochschools.net.
- Completed forms can be dropped off at the Centralized Enrollment Office located at 510 G Street in Antioch; by fax at (925) 779-7514, or via email at enrollment@antiochschools.net.
The academy is named for Gaines (1821-1896), Antioch’s first Black resident. (See related article)
the attachments to this post:
Thomas Gaines K-8 Virtual Academy Logo