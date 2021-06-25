New K-8 virtual academy coming to Antioch

Named for Thomas Gaines, the city’s first Black resident

By Scott Bergerhouse, Director of Student Support, Antioch Unified School District

The Antioch Unified School District (AUSD) is pleased to announce the grand opening of the Thomas Gaines Virtual Academy. The Thomas Gaines Virtual Academy is an alternative school of choice open to all K-8 students who thrive in a virtual learning environment, and/or need a flexible learning option. The Thomas Gaines Virtual Academy promotes student voice and choice, student goal setting and monitoring, critical thinking, community, and collaboration.

Thomas Gaines’ Virtual Instructional Program

Core content instruction (English Language Arts/English Language Development, Math, Science, Social Studies, Physical Education)

Standards mastery based learning

Project Based Learning (PBL)

Social Emotional Learning (SEL)

Digital Citizenship

Thomas Gaines’ Virtual Instructional Components

Live daily instruction

Learning and social emotional supports

Collaboration with peers

Individual and group assignments

Voluntary in-person activities

How to Enroll Students in the Thomas Gaines Virtual Academy

Parents will complete the Thomas Gaines Virtual Academy registration form to enroll their child. The form is located on our website located at www.antiochschools.net.

Completed forms can be dropped off at the Centralized Enrollment Office located at 510 G Street in Antioch; by fax at (925) 779-7514, or via email at enrollment@antiochschools.net.

The academy is named for Gaines (1821-1896), Antioch’s first Black resident. (See related article)



