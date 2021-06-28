Long-time Antioch resident passes at 79, survived by 15 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren

Virginia (Gini) Kay Christensen

February 1942 – June 9, 2021

Virginia (Gini) Kay Christensen, 79, a long-time resident of Antioch, CA, passed away after an extended illness on Wednesday, June 9, 2021.

Gini was born in Long Beach, CA, to James and Norma Caughron in February 1942. At the age of three Gini moved with her mother to post-WWII Germany, where her father was an officer in the US Army, in her early teens the family moved back to Southern California, relocating to Northern California in her early twenties. Gini began her work life as a Mermaid at the Disneyland Submarine ride, trained as a nurse in her early twenties, then a clerical worker employed by the Daily Ledger and the City of Antioch, City Clerk’s Office, finishing her career in the private sector.

Gini was a quiet lady with an artist’s heart. She loved painting, quilting, porcelain doll making and stained glass. Gini very much enjoyed singing, musicals, dancing, and animals-especially dogs. Gini was navigationally challenged resulting in many family trips that began with a plan that became an adventure…never lost.

Gini was preceded in death by both her father and mother, in 1986 and 2012 respectively, and her husband, Loren E. Christensen in 2000. Gini will be missed by her brothers, James Caughron and Robert Caughron, her children and stepchildren, Jeff Varner, deAnne McCoy, Victoria Varner, Lori Christensen Maxwell, Loren David Christensen, Mari Christensen Bourret, their spouses/partners, 15 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren, as well as a multitude of extended family and friends.

Gini’s family is planning an informal Celebration of Life on July 24, 2021 from 1-3pm at the Antioch Community Center located at 4703 Lone Tree Way, Antioch, CA.



