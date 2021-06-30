Antioch to celebrate Independence Day with downtown parade and fireworks over the river

By Joy Motts, President, Celebrate Antioch Foundation

Hope you can join us, the Celebrate Antioch Foundation, as we welcome back our annual 4th of July celebration with fireworks once again in historic downtown Rivertown over the San Joaquin River at 9:00 p.m. The Pancake Breakfast is 8-10 a.m. at City Hall – $5 donation.

Starting at 5:00 p.m. will be3 our traditional 4th of July parade, live music, car show, craft and food vendors, and the downtown restaurants will be open! Bring your folding chairs.

It’s not too late to enter the parade or car show, go to celebrateantioch.org to submit your application by July 1st. This is a free event for our community thanks to our tremendous sponsors and the City of Antioch! But you can still contribute by giving $4 or More for the 4th.

Important restrictions: No coolers are allowed, and this is an alcohol-free event. State, county and city guidelines strongly encourage all attendees to be vaccinated or have a negative COVID-19 test prior to attending and if not vaccinated, to wear a mask.

See you Sunday!



Antioch July 4th flier

