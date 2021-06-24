«
Antioch man in crisis who threatened to “shoot it out with police” safely detained

The man in crisis (identity obscured) detained and his knife seized by police following interaction with counselor on Thursday, June 24, 2021. Photos by APD

Successful Crisis Intervention

Suspect’s gun seized by police.

By Antioch Police Department

APD Day Shift officers are clearing the scene of a crisis call where the individual made threats to “shoot it out with police.” Officers were familiar with him from a prior call last week after he brandished a replica handgun in an attempt to force officers to shoot him. Today, Thursday, June 24, 2021, officers used the benefit of time, distance, planning and resources to safely detain the individual and bring this incident to a safe resolution.

We also brought-in crisis counselors from Contra Costa Health Services to work on a more long-term solution. We appreciate the assistance and patience of the public in the area of Deer Valley Road, Prewett Ranch Drive, and Feather Way while we worked this incident.

Antioch Police, county health crisis counselor and AMR responded to the scene.

If you or someone you know needs crisis assistance, please call 2-1-1 from any phone in Contra Costa County or 1-888-678-7277 (24 hours). You can also visit this link for more information on local services: https://cchealth.org/mentalhealth/

the attachments to this post:


Man in crisis response 062421 APD


Man in crisis detained & knife seized 062421 APD


gun seized 062421 APD


